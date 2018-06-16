Performant Financial (PFMT) & Johnson Controls International (JCI) Head-To-Head Review

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Performant Financial does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Performant Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Johnson Controls International and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 2 8 6 0 2.25 Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Performant Financial has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given Performant Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.08 $1.61 billion $2.60 13.48 Performant Financial $132.05 million 0.87 -$12.72 million ($0.19) -11.68

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Financial. Performant Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.83% 11.60% 4.89% Performant Financial -0.84% -14.68% -7.55%

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Performant Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to several federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

