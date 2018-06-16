Head to Head Review: Marathon Patent Group (MARA) and Joint (JYNT)

Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint and Marathon Patent Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $25.16 million 4.76 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -35.28 Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 48.83 -$31.33 million N/A N/A

Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Joint and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joint presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Joint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Marathon Patent Group.

Volatility & Risk

Joint has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -7.58% -53.03% -12.05% Marathon Patent Group -4,941.55% N/A -193.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Joint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Joint beats Marathon Patent Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and monetizes patents primarily in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition of patents and patent rights from their owners ranging from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies; and monetization of its patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. As of September 30, 2017, it owned 170 patents. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

