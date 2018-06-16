Head to Head Analysis: Microchip Technology (MCHP) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Microchip Technology and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 2 14 0 2.88 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus price target of $109.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 6.41% 38.62% 16.04% BE Semiconductor Industrs 29.08% 49.86% 25.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $3.98 billion 6.02 $255.40 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs $669.63 million 4.03 $195.53 million N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.