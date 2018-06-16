Head to Head Analysis: SP Plus (SP) and Ehi Car Services (EHIC)

SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) and Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Ehi Car Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ehi Car Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SP Plus and Ehi Car Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ehi Car Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SP Plus currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given SP Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SP Plus is more favorable than Ehi Car Services.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and Ehi Car Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 3.22% 13.16% 5.33% Ehi Car Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SP Plus and Ehi Car Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.59 billion 0.55 $41.20 million $1.70 22.79 Ehi Car Services $421.06 million 2.23 $18.78 million $0.31 43.29

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Ehi Car Services. SP Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ehi Car Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SP Plus has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ehi Car Services has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SP Plus beats Ehi Car Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. The company also offers a range of ancillary services, such as airport and municipal shuttle operations, valet services, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; and remote parking management services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers, other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and hospitals and medical centers. As of December 31, 2017, it managed 3,623 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 350 cities; operated 76 parking-related service centers serving 70 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 738 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ehi Car Services

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a car rental fleet of 62,101 vehicles; and car services fleet of 2,845 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

