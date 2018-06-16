Reviewing Ferrari (RACE) & VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Ferrari pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferrari pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrari and VOLVO AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 1 3 5 0 2.44 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $127.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.42%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and VOLVO AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.86 billion 7.29 $605.15 million $3.19 46.68 VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.87 $2.46 billion $1.23 13.65

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrari. VOLVO AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 16.44% 79.32% 13.77% VOLVO AB/ADR 6.32% 21.74% 5.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrari beats VOLVO AB/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 48 retail Ferrari stores, including 30 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 164 authorized dealers operating 185 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

