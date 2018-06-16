Head-To-Head Comparison: Barnes Group (B) versus Sun Hydraulics (SNHY)

Barnes Group (NYSE: B) and Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sun Hydraulics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Barnes Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Hydraulics pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barnes Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Barnes Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hydraulics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnes Group and Sun Hydraulics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.44 billion 2.15 $59.41 million $2.88 20.38 Sun Hydraulics $342.84 million 4.67 $31.55 million $1.60 31.69

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Hydraulics. Barnes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Hydraulics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and Sun Hydraulics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 4.12% 12.17% 6.70% Sun Hydraulics 9.27% 14.12% 9.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barnes Group and Sun Hydraulics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sun Hydraulics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Barnes Group currently has a consensus price target of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Sun Hydraulics has a consensus price target of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Sun Hydraulics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Hydraulics is more favorable than Barnes Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Hydraulics beats Barnes Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy. This segment also manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, high-precision punched and fine-blanked components, and retention rings; force and motion solutions for sheet metal forming, heavy duty suspension, and other markets; and hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold for injection molding applications. The company's Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe, and industrial gas turbine builders, as well as for the military. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for jet engine components to turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military. In addition, this segment manufactures aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The company offers various screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, including electrically actuated and non-electrically actuated products; electro-hydraulics; manifolds that are machined to create threaded cavities and channels; and integrated package solutions, which consists of multiple cartridge valves assembled into a custom designed manifolds for industrial and mobile hydraulics markets under the Sun Hydraulics brand name. It also designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, and stationary and power generation equipment under the Enovation Controls, Murphy, and Zero Off brand names; and digital and analog electronic controller products for the fluid power industry under the HCT brand name. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through independent fluid power channel partners, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers and other companies in the hydraulics industry; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. Sun Hydraulics Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

