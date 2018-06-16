Reviewing Radian Group (RDN) & Essent Group (ESNT)

Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 68.82% 18.80% 13.49% Radian Group 12.99% 14.94% 7.58%

Volatility & Risk

Essent Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Essent Group does not pay a dividend. Radian Group pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and Radian Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $576.51 million 6.31 $379.74 million $3.10 11.95 Radian Group $1.22 billion 2.94 $121.08 million $1.82 9.21

Essent Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radian Group. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essent Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Essent Group and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Radian Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Essent Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.64%. Radian Group has a consensus price target of $23.69, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Essent Group.

Summary

Essent Group beats Radian Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; and real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, real estate valuation services, and real estate brokerage services, as well as title and settlement services that include title search, settlement, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, mortgage and real estate investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

