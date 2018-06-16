Analyzing AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Marcus (MCS)

Marcus (NYSE: MCS) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marcus and AMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMC Entertainment 1 4 7 0 2.50

Marcus presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. AMC Entertainment has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Marcus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus and AMC Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $622.71 million 1.47 $64.99 million $1.54 21.30 AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.39 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -17.53

Marcus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marcus has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Marcus pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. AMC Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 10.33% 10.26% 4.45% AMC Entertainment -9.22% -7.13% -1.65%

Summary

Marcus beats AMC Entertainment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza. In addition, the company provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development, such as 68 two-room timeshare units and a timeshare sales center. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

