Head-To-Head Comparison: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) vs. Strayer Education (STRA)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) and Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Strayer Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $1.80 billion 8.23 $274.45 million $1.74 59.66 Strayer Education $454.85 million 2.71 $20.61 million $3.11 35.09

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Strayer Education. Strayer Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Strayer Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 1 1 6 0 2.63 Strayer Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus target price of $104.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Strayer Education has a consensus target price of $108.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Strayer Education.

Dividends

Strayer Education pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp does not pay a dividend. Strayer Education pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Strayer Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Strayer Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strayer Education has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Strayer Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.83% 15.23% 8.74% Strayer Education 4.27% 18.90% 12.39%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Strayer Education on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. The company also provides language training courses consisting of English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates full-time private primary and secondary boarding school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs on its Websites koolearn.com and koo.cn. In addition, it offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2017, the company offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, and 20 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

