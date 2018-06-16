Head to Head Survey: Trustmark (TRMK) vs. Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Trustmark alerts:

61.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 16.75% 8.67% 0.99% Valley National Bancorp 15.41% 8.20% 0.81%

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $654.24 million 3.42 $105.63 million $1.92 17.21 Valley National Bancorp $945.86 million 4.45 $161.90 million $0.69 18.41

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trustmark and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Trustmark on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.