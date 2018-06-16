Reviewing Roku (ROKU) & Videocon d2h (VDTH)

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ: VDTH) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Videocon d2h and Roku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Videocon d2h $458.00 million 1.95 $4.53 million N/A N/A Roku $512.76 million 8.41 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -19.33

Videocon d2h has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Videocon d2h and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A Roku 1 7 4 0 2.25

Roku has a consensus target price of $37.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Videocon d2h.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Videocon d2h and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96% Roku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Videocon d2h beats Roku on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services. The company provides its services through a network of distributors and direct dealers, as well as sub-dealers and recharge counters. As of March 31, 2017, it had 15.12 million gross subscribers. In addition, Videocon d2h Limited sells advertising on its home channel. The company was formerly known as Bharat Business Channel Limited and changed its name to Videocon d2h Limited in July 2014. Videocon d2h Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

