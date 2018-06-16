Head to Head Contrast: Exelon (EXC) vs. WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Exelon (NYSE: EXC) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Exelon has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelon and WEC Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 3 11 0 2.79 WEC Energy Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Exelon currently has a consensus price target of $42.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $65.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Exelon.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 10.06% 9.17% 2.43% WEC Energy Group 16.23% 11.01% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and WEC Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $33.53 billion 1.19 $3.77 billion $2.60 15.96 WEC Energy Group $7.65 billion 2.50 $1.20 billion $3.14 19.30

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Exelon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity; and the transmission and distribution of electricity to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Central Maryland, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the distribution of natural gas to retail customers in Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia, Central Maryland, and Delaware. Additionally, it offers support services, including corporate strategy and development, legal, human resources, information technology, finance, real estate, security, corporate communications, supply at cost, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.8 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 37,100 miles of overhead distribution lines and 32,500 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 495,500 line transformers; and approximately 47,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. In addition, WEC Energy Group, Inc. invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

