Stantec (NYSE:STN) versus Mistras Group (MG) Critical Contrast

Stantec (NYSE: STN) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stantec and Mistras Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mistras Group 2 4 0 0 1.67

Stantec presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Mistras Group has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Stantec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stantec is more favorable than Mistras Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Mistras Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 3.67% 10.74% 5.24% Mistras Group -0.13% 5.10% 2.67%

Risk & Volatility

Stantec has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stantec pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mistras Group does not pay a dividend. Stantec pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stantec has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stantec and Mistras Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $3.96 billion 0.74 $74.82 million $1.36 18.93 Mistras Group $700.97 million 0.76 -$2.17 million $0.43 43.65

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Mistras Group. Stantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stantec beats Mistras Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics. It also provides construction, construction management, and project delivery at-risk services primarily on water-related projects, as well as professional supervision services to various clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an online system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analyze data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and consulting, and online monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

