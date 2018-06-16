Comparing PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get PROVIDENT Finl/S alerts:

PROVIDENT Finl/S has a beta of -2.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PROVIDENT Finl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Regional Management does not pay a dividend. PROVIDENT Finl/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROVIDENT Finl/S and Regional Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROVIDENT Finl/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Management 0 4 1 0 2.20

Regional Management has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential downside of 21.70%. Given Regional Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regional Management is more favorable than PROVIDENT Finl/S.

Profitability

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROVIDENT Finl/S N/A N/A N/A Regional Management 11.09% 12.51% 3.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PROVIDENT Finl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and Regional Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROVIDENT Finl/S $1.54 billion 0.84 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.82 Regional Management $272.46 million 1.59 $29.96 million $2.26 16.27

Regional Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROVIDENT Finl/S. PROVIDENT Finl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regional Management beats PROVIDENT Finl/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROVIDENT Finl/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of February 13, 2018, it operated through a network of 342 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT Finl/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT Finl/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.