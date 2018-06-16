Reviewing Sanmina (SANM) and Plexus (PLXS)

Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plexus and Sanmina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $2.53 billion 0.80 $112.06 million $3.24 18.93 Sanmina $6.87 billion 0.30 $138.83 million $2.87 10.52

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Plexus. Sanmina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plexus and Sanmina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sanmina 0 3 3 0 2.50

Plexus currently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Sanmina has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Sanmina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Plexus.

Volatility & Risk

Plexus has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Plexus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sanmina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus -1.19% 10.96% 5.53% Sanmina -0.99% 10.99% 4.60%

Summary

Sanmina beats Plexus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. The company also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions. In addition, it offers sustaining solutions, which include aftermarket services, such as screening, loaner program, part harvesting, in/out warranty repair, advanced exchange, part repair, upgrade, demo unit management, warranty redemption, refurbishment, recycling, part fulfillment, decontamination, destruction, part fulfillment with warranty redemption, complaint handling, and part sales. The company provides its solutions to companies in the networking/communications, healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage solutions; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. Sanmina Corporation offers its solutions primarily to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

