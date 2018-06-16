Head to Head Contrast: Tarena International (TEDU) vs. Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $292.13 million 1.40 $27.35 million $0.46 15.85 Adtalem Global Education $1.81 billion 1.63 $122.28 million $2.79 17.49

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tarena International and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 122.39%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.96% 1.25% 0.87% Adtalem Global Education 0.89% 10.06% 7.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Tarena International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

