TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) versus Microvision (MVIS) Critical Comparison

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Microvision shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Microvision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TT Electronics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvision has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Microvision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Microvision -209.39% -421.25% -86.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TT Electronics and Microvision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $772.84 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Microvision $10.89 million 8.95 -$24.24 million ($0.33) -3.76

TT Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Microvision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TT Electronics and Microvision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvision 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvision has a consensus target price of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 147.85%. Given Microvision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvision is more favorable than TT Electronics.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature. The Power Electronics division designs and manufactures electronic components and sub-assemblies for safety-critical applications, such as power management, engine controls, and connectivity systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services for medical devices, including mass spectrometry detectors; power control modules used in rail transport infrastructure; and single-box avionics solutions. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Cletronics, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Roxspur Measurement & Control, Semelab, and Welwyn Components brands to industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and transportation markets. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

