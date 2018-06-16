Financial Analysis: BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) vs. Its Peers

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE: BBX) is one of 48 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BBX Capital Corp Class A to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million $82.19 million 12.22 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors $1.33 billion $328.85 million 18.91

BBX Capital Corp Class A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corp Class A. BBX Capital Corp Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.8% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital Corp Class A’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital Corp Class A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corp Class A 8.75% 6.32% 2.45% BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 26.25% 3.19% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BBX Capital Corp Class A and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 BBX Capital Corp Class A Competitors 168 401 612 19 2.40

BBX Capital Corp Class A presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.55%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 55.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

