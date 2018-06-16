Head to Head Review: China Finance Online (JRJC) & MarketAxess (MKTX)

China Finance Online (NASDAQ: JRJC) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance Online and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $42.62 million 1.14 -$36.73 million N/A N/A MarketAxess $397.47 million 20.15 $148.08 million $3.90 55.16

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Finance Online and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 6 0 0 2.00

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $209.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of China Finance Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -86.19% -64.41% -29.03% MarketAxess 37.61% 29.82% 27.00%

Summary

MarketAxess beats China Finance Online on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; Securities Master, an integrated securities trading platform; and Investment Master, a Web-based mobile investment advisory service platform that facilitates securities investment advisors to communicate with their clients and followers. In addition, it provides commodities brokerage services; and securities and futures contracts brokerage, and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company offers its products and services to individual investors managing their own money; professional investors, such as institutional investors managing large sums of money on behalf of their clients and high net worth individuals; and other financial professionals, including investment bankers, stock analysts and financial reporters, and middle class individuals. China Finance Online Co. Limited has strategic cooperation agreements with CITIC Securities and China Investment Securities Co., Ltd. to develop finance technology for investment advisory and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

