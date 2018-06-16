Head to Head Review: Choice Hotels International (CHH) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 6 0 0 1.75 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 6 0 2.86

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus target price of $81.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $72.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 10.92% -74.98% 17.84% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. Choice Hotels International pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.01 billion 4.57 $114.89 million $2.88 28.19 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and phone support services. As of April 25, 2018, the company franchised approximately 6,800 hotels with 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

