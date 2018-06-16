Contrasting Identiv (INVE) and Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) and Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Identiv and Forescout Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $60.22 million 1.07 -$8.13 million ($0.38) -11.21 Forescout Technologies $220.87 million 6.44 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.56

Identiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forescout Technologies. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forescout Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Forescout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -15.40% -32.30% -12.10% Forescout Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Identiv and Forescout Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forescout Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Identiv presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Forescout Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Forescout Technologies.

Summary

Forescout Technologies beats Identiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

