Head to Head Review: Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS: SAGKF) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 3.52% 20.10% 4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion 0.19 $183.47 million $0.32 5.63 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $125.31 billion 0.32 $3.95 billion $2.72 7.67

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Stagecoach Group. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stagecoach Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0 9 5 0 2.36

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Volatility & Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Stagecoach Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 9 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract, transit authorities, and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,300 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a light rail network incorporating three routes in the city of Sheffield. Stagecoach Group plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

