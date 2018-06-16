Financial Contrast: Quest Diagnostics (DGX) vs. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Veracyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veracyte and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 Quest Diagnostics 0 10 10 0 2.50

Veracyte currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $110.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Veracyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $71.95 million 4.23 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -9.74 Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.96 $772.00 million $5.40 20.61

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Veracyte. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -42.30% -80.99% -39.72% Quest Diagnostics 10.19% 15.44% 7.23%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Veracyte does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Veracyte on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

