Analyzing Visa (NYSE:V) & Its Competitors

Visa (NYSE: V) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Visa to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $18.36 billion $6.70 billion 38.82 Visa Competitors $2.57 billion $356.09 million 15.72

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Visa is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 48.18% 33.90% 13.93% Visa Competitors 4.98% 3.80% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 3 28 0 2.90 Visa Competitors 762 3739 7179 303 2.59

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $139.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Visa pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Visa beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited, and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, that allows businesses, governments, and consumers to use the Visa network to transfer funds from an originating account to another via a debit, prepaid, or credit card number, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

