Head-To-Head Survey: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) & Kona Grill (KONA)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kona Grill does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 1.17 $157.39 million $2.60 22.25 Kona Grill $179.08 million 0.17 -$23.43 million N/A N/A

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 6.49% 19.01% 8.90% Kona Grill -12.80% -94.61% -11.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 1 14 3 0 2.11 Kona Grill 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus target price of $49.78, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Kona Grill has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Kona Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Kona Grill on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

