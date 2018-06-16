Head to Head Survey: Earthstone Energy (ESTE) versus Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) and Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy XXI Gulf Coast has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Energy XXI Gulf Coast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $108.08 million 4.68 -$12.51 million $1.43 5.55 Energy XXI Gulf Coast $511.64 million 0.49 -$341.01 million ($4.59) -1.63

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy XXI Gulf Coast. Energy XXI Gulf Coast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Energy XXI Gulf Coast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -5.93% 5.70% 4.82% Energy XXI Gulf Coast -63.63% -50.61% -11.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Earthstone Energy and Energy XXI Gulf Coast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Energy XXI Gulf Coast 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 81.05%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Energy XXI Gulf Coast.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Energy XXI Gulf Coast on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 88.2 million barrel of oil equivalent; and operated or had an interest in 577 gross producing wells on 421,974 net developed acres, including interests in 55 producing fields. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

