Head to Head Survey: EXACT Sciences (EXAS) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EXACT Sciences and PRA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 31.41 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -69.22 PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.72 $86.92 million $3.20 30.00

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EXACT Sciences and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 PRA Health Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91

EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $60.82, indicating a potential downside of 11.25%. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $95.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -38.61% -20.92% -15.73% PRA Health Sciences 4.07% 23.06% 6.84%

Volatility and Risk

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats EXACT Sciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

