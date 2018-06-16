Head-To-Head Comparison: Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) and Hecla Mining (HL)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Partners 19.44% 18.78% 13.39% Hecla Mining -7.32% 1.66% 1.04%

Volatility and Risk

Hi-Crush Partners has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hi-Crush Partners pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hi-Crush Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hi-Crush Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hi-Crush Partners and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87 Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 33.25%. Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Hi-Crush Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Hecla Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Partners $602.62 million 1.75 $82.53 million $1.01 11.78 Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.66 -$23.51 million $0.10 38.40

Hi-Crush Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Hi-Crush Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners beats Hecla Mining on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; 1,187-acre Augusta facility with integrated rail infrastructure, situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Blair, Wisconsin. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

