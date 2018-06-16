Head to Head Contrast: InterDigital (IDCC) vs. Quarterhill (QTRH)

Quarterhill (NASDAQ: QTRH) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and InterDigital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million 1.08 $10.22 million $0.52 2.37 InterDigital $532.94 million 5.57 $174.29 million $6.06 14.09

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quarterhill and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00

InterDigital has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Quarterhill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InterDigital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 3.89% 21.36% 17.74% InterDigital 32.42% 25.85% 12.64%

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Quarterhill is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

InterDigital beats Quarterhill on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

