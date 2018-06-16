Luther Burbank (LBC) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) is one of 257 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Luther Burbank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank N/A N/A N/A Luther Burbank Competitors 18.36% 8.06% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $181.74 million $69.38 million 8.76 Luther Burbank Competitors $1.48 billion $241.27 million 19.90

Luther Burbank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Luther Burbank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luther Burbank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank Competitors 996 4932 4177 220 2.35

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Luther Burbank competitors beat Luther Burbank on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. As of January 25, 2018, it had nine banking branch locations in Northern and Southern California; and eight lending offices in California, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Further, the company engages in the real estate investment activities; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

