Head to Head Survey: NII (NIHD) & Partner Communications (PTNR)

NII (NASDAQ: NIHD) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NII has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of NII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NII and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NII $869.80 million 0.41 -$301.01 million N/A N/A Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.64 $33.00 million N/A N/A

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Profitability

This table compares NII and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NII -31.46% -433.00% -17.27% Partner Communications 1.49% 3.40% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NII and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NII 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Partner Communications has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Partner Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than NII.

Summary

Partner Communications beats NII on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

