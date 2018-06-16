Head to Head Survey: P H Glatfelter (GLT) & Verso (VRS)

Verso (NYSE: VRS) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Verso has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verso and P H Glatfelter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.28 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -26.27 P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.52 $7.91 million $1.16 16.26

P H Glatfelter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Verso does not pay a dividend. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P H Glatfelter has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verso and P H Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 P H Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verso currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Verso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than P H Glatfelter.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and P H Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -0.44% -0.74% -0.25% P H Glatfelter 0.13% 6.07% 2.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats Verso on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company's Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed inkjet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

