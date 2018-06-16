Stein Mart (SMRT) and TJX Companies (TJX) Critical Comparison

Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -1.58% -30.93% -3.26% TJX Companies 7.58% 56.91% 20.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stein Mart and TJX Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.32 billion 0.09 -$24.32 million N/A N/A TJX Companies $35.86 billion 1.66 $2.61 billion $4.04 23.56

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Dividends

TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stein Mart does not pay a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Stein Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of TJX Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stein Mart and TJX Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A TJX Companies 0 5 17 0 2.77

TJX Companies has a consensus price target of $89.81, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Given TJX Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Stein Mart on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated a total of 4,070 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

