MTS Systems (MTSC) vs. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) and MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and MTS Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.24% 16.09% 7.35% MTS Systems 7.40% 8.03% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thermo Fisher Scientific and MTS Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 13 0 2.93 MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $223.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.53%. MTS Systems has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given MTS Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and MTS Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.15 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.74 MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.24 $25.08 million $2.22 24.59

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than MTS Systems. Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTS Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTS Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MTS Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats MTS Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare market channel products. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks, temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis and laboratory equipment; laboratory plastics; laboratory chemicals; research and safety market channel; and pharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

