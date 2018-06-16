Contrasting Verint Systems (VRNT) and Travelzoo (TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 3.02% 19.11% 6.02% Verint Systems 0.94% 10.69% 4.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travelzoo and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $48.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $106.52 million 1.97 $3.53 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.60 -$6.62 million $1.77 26.07

Travelzoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

