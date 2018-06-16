Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. equinet set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.50 ($4.07).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen opened at €2.67 ($3.10) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

