Helen of Troy (HELE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.37 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,777.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,500,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 601,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.