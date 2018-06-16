Helen of Troy (HELE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy opened at $97.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $2,028,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,591,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.