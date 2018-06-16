Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.82920231297 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.