Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Henderson Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Henderson Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Henderson Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Henderson Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Henderson Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.92 million. Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Henderson Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

