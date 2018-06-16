Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.96 ($139.48).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares traded up €0.50 ($0.58), hitting €110.60 ($128.60), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,732 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.