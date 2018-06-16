Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $47.14 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition traded up $0.06, reaching $54.06, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,792,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,508. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 1,193.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 26,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $2,954,694.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Harms sold 11,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $1,093,500.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574,626 shares of company stock worth $557,289,860. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

