Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Stock Price

News stories about Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Commerce earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1417502176026 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,013.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,110 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

