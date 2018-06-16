Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 17,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $577,142.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,013.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

