HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0258

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $168,216.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00586729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00241519 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093779 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,754,840 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

