Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.54.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,246. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,692,000 after buying an additional 181,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after buying an additional 535,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,005,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,651,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 838,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

