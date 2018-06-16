HeroNode (HER) Trading 20% Lower This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $90,320.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00588557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00237961 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092639 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,613,212 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

