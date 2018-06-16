Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 40,000 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,115 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,472 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.29 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In related news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

