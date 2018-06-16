Hess Co. (HES) Receives $51.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KLR Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hess stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,010. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hess has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $65.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Hess had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.69%.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hess by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Hess by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

