Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,417,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,165,000 after purchasing an additional 203,463 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,193,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,046,000 after buying an additional 179,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,679,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,666,000 after buying an additional 545,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 886,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KLR Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Hess opened at $60.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.69%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

